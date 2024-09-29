Fairpoint: Khalistani Terrorist Attempts To Make Rahul Poster Boy For Separatism

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) It was a series of emails that somehow couldn't be ignored, unlike several earlier ones. After all, why should space be given to a designated terrorist, someone who operates on behalf of sinister forces?

But when a top opposition leader of the country provides the space, the uses it as an alibi to justify violent and divisive actions.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was designated a terrorist under the UAPA by the of Home Affairs on July 1, 2020. The notification says,“He has been speaking against India...is advocating a separate State, Khalistan; and whereas, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, presently residing in the United States of America, is instigating and abetting youths to join them in Khalistan Referendum 2020 and providing financial help to youths in the region for creating violence or fear to disturb peace in the region... is accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the Punjab Police related to Referendum 2020 and a case registered by National Investigation Agency... Pannun is involved in terrorism and ...is to be notified as a terrorist.”

Of late, this terrorist has found a poster boy in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter's 'explosive revelations' about Sikhs in India. During an interaction at an event in the US, Rahul Gandhi said, "...The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India and he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a 'kada' (bracelet) in India, or he as a Sikh is going to be able to go to a Gurdwara..."

Since the day Rahul Gandhi made the remarks during his September 8-10 US visit, Pannun has been flaunting those almost every day to justify his agenda and further his 'cause'.

The email statements that he has been forwarding almost every day show how he is using the Congress leader's remarks to twist facts.

On September 27 the terrorist wrote:“Sikhs are facing existential threat in Modi's India which has also been acknowledged by the Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. India can avoid 1990s bloodshed and accept the peaceful means of Khalistan referendum to resolve the status of Indian-held Punjab.”

On September 16, he declared that Rahul Gandhi is the new face of India.“...Gandhi's American visit is a testament that Rahul will be the new face of India after Modi is removed as Prime Minister after regime change. Key issue that has been settled with Congress and its alliance parties“is the Independence of Punjab”. Rahul Gandhi's statement that“Sikhs are facing existential threat In India” reflects Congress party's realisation and acceptance that Khalistan is a reality...”

On September 14, Pannun wrote in the email:“Will serve as a catalyst for Khalistan referendum ...”

The email further reads,“...Rahul Gandhi has also briefed members of Congress about the persecution that Sikhs are facing in Modi's India. ..Rahul Gandhi's statement not only justifies Khalistan referendum for the independence of Punjab, but it also reflects a realisation by the Congress party, by the opposition leader, that Punjab is on the verge of seceding from the Union of India to become an independent Sikh country, a new neighbour of Pakistan and India. That is why the opposition leader has launched his diplomatic move to build rapport with future neighbour Khalistan. Gandhi has signalled to the US that the Congress Party has accepted that Punjab will be an independent country because Sikhs are facing an existential threat in Modi's India.”

On September 12, Pannun said:“Rahul Gandhi opposes Modi's policy of transnational. During an informal chat on September 10 at National Press Club, Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi, was asked: ...Do you support that transnational repression policy? Answer By Rahul Gandhi: No Congress Party does not support Modi's policy of 'ghar main ghus ke marenge'. Earlier an American journalist asked Rahul Gandhi: Do you believe Indian agents are behind Nijjar's assassination and murder-for-plot against Sikh separatists lawyer Pannun...Rahul Gandhi in his response used PM Modi's statement given in the parliament 'Under his strong government India kills terrorists in their homes', shows how the BJP wants to run the country'.”

These statements of the designated terrorist are clear enough to show how Rahul Gandhi's statements are being used and misused against India. But, the claims of the terrorists that Rahul Gandhi has signalled to the US about his party, Congress, accepting Punjab to be an independent country, needs some explaining from the grand old party. Why should Pannun repeatedly say this?

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress instead of denouncing these claims have only furthered the offensive by attacking the BJP and accusing it“of spreading lies”.

He wrote on X on September 21,“I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad - is there anything wrong in what I have said...”

His recent statements in the US or here have somehow been contrary to the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which the Congress claimed was aimed to“re-unite the people of India; to come together and strengthen the nation against divisive forces”.

Rather than promoting unity, Rahul Gandhi's comments appear to fuel divisions based on caste, religion, and class. In doing so, a designated terrorist has found an unexpected advocate in the Congress leader.

