Lebanese PM declares three-day national mourning for Hezbollah leader's assassination

(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati declared a three-day national mourning period following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, an event that has raised concerns about a potential escalation of conflict in the region. In an official statement from Mikati's office, it was announced that flags would be flown at half-mast across all departments, public institutions, and municipalities as a mark of respect.



In addition, the statement indicated that public offices would close on the day of Nasrallah's funeral; however, Hezbollah has yet to announce the date for the ceremony. This period of mourning reflects the significant impact of Nasrallah's assassination on the political and social landscape in Lebanon.



The situation in Lebanon has been particularly volatile, as Israeli forces initiated large-scale airstrikes earlier in the week, resulting in hundreds of fatalities and displacing thousands of residents. The tensions reached a new high with the targeted killings of Nasrallah and other key commanders in Beirut on Friday. In the wake of these events, Israeli forces continued their bombardment of various areas in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, further escalating the already critical situation.

