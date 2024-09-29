‘Friends of Peace’ publish Russia-Ukraine declaration

(MENAFN) In a significant effort, the ‘Friends of Peace’ group, comprising China, Brazil, and over a dozen other nations, has issued a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. During a ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Chinese Foreign Wang Yi emphasized that peace is “the only realistic option” for resolving the ongoing conflict.



The initiative, organized by Wang and Brazilian presidential adviser Celso Amorim, aimed to foster “objective and rational” dialogue regarding the situation. The meeting gathered representatives from 18 countries, primarily from the Global South, with Hungary and Turkey being the only NATO member states to participate.



In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the coalition urged both parties to seek a “comprehensive and lasting settlement” through inclusive diplomacy and political engagement, adhering to the principles of the United Nations Charter. The group recommended following a six-point plan that China and Brazil had proposed earlier this year, which calls for both sides to avoid escalating tensions, enhance humanitarian aid, facilitate prisoner exchanges, and refrain from nuclear threats and attacks on energy infrastructure. Furthermore, the plan advocates for an international peace conference where all proposals can be discussed fairly.



Wang articulated the geographical and historical ties between Russia and Ukraine, stating, “Russia and Ukraine are neighbors that cannot be moved away from each other, and amity is the only realistic option.” This statement underlines the group's belief in the necessity of dialogue and cooperation to resolve the conflict and achieve lasting peace in the region.

