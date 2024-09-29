IIFA 2024: Karan Johar Recreates ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ Moment With SRK

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 (IANS) The IIFA awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi packed a solid punch with its healthy dose of entertainment. While the event saw the luminaries of the Indian getting honoured, there was one instance which unfolded a moment of adulation and deep respect that multi-hyphenate Karan Johar has for his buddy, the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

During the event, KJo was honoured by the IIFA for 25 years of his career. A surprised KJo first tried to make sense of it, as to him the announcement by hosts for the evening, SRK and Vicky Kaushal, came as a shock.

KJo then walked up the stage and touched SRK's feet thereby recreating an old viral moment when he did the same on the 15th anniversary of his directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

SRK and KJo, the two of the most powerful men in Bollywood are known to be best of friends. The two first worked together in the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' which marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, who is also the cousin of KJo.

While SRK played the lead in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', KJo essayed the role of his friend. It was during the making of 'DDLJ' that SRK cajoled KJo to take up filmmaking as a career, and also persuaded the latter's father, Yash Johar to let him become a director and not an actor.

Later, when KJo made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', SRK essayed the lead in the film. Their association got strong with KJo's second film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' which was released in 2001.

At the IIFA stage, KJo and SRK engaged in a fun banter over retirement.

SRK, who was dressed in a black tuxedo paired with white shirt, said,“Now, the biggest thing about legends is that they know when to stop, when to retire. Like the great Sachin Tendulkar, like Sunil Chhetri the footballer, like Roger Federer, the great tennis player. They all know when to retire and I think it's time you did too. So, please go back. Thank you very much”.

Replying to this KJo said,“So, by that standard, why don't you retire? Hashtag just saying”.

SRK, who is known for his wit, replied in a matter of seconds,“I and Dhoni belong to a different league of legends, we keep showing up in the IPL despite saying 'No' several times”.

At this point, Vicky Kaushal, who was seated in the audience section atop a ladder, said,“Retirement is for legends. Kings are forever”.