Arshad Warsi Tries To Backtrack On His Insensitive Remark On Prabhas

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Arshad Warsi, who is best known for his commendable performances in 'Sehar' and 'Munna Bhai' franchise, has clarified his remark on Telugu Superstar Prabhas.

During the IIFA 2024 address, Arshad spoke about the insensitive take on Prabhas' role in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The said,“It's okay. See, everybody has their own point of view and people like to make little noises. I spoke about a character, not the person. He is a brilliant and he's told himself over and over again, we know about him but when I give a bad character to a good actor, it's heartbreaking for the audience that is a very good thing.”

Earlier, during a podcast, when Arshad was asked to name the bad film that he saw last, the actor mentioned 'Kalki 2898 AD' and said,“Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

After his remark, many Telugu celebrities and actors criticized Arshad for not choosing better words that included, actors Nani, Sudheer Babu and Ajay Bhupathi as well.

In the same event, Arshad also expressed his gratitude for bringing celebrities and artists all together under one roof. The 'Dhamaal' actor said,“That is a very good thing that should have happened a long, long time back. Yeah, me personally, whenever anyone says Bollywood or Tollywood, I get angry. I have corrected many people. I mean, it's an Indian industry and I have always seen it that way. For me, it's very, very important. The whole country, we all are in it together and that's why you get it."

“My competition is with the rest of the world. It's not amongst each other and that should not happen. I'm so happy today that, you know, you have the entire fraternity, all different languages coming together and really making a movie. Like, when I'm, inshallah, going to direct something, I really want to cast everybody. Whoever fits the role, I don't care. The language, it's in the material, It absolutely doesn't matter." Arshad concluded.

'Kalki 2898 AD' helmed by Nag Ashwin featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Pasupathy and Shobhana in crucial roles.

The sci-fi spectacle is currently available for streaming on Netflix in Hindi and on Prime Video in other languages.

