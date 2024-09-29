SRK And Rani Mukerji’S Best Actor Wins Bring Back Memories Of Duo’S Iconic Past

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 (IANS) icon and Rani Mukerji had a reunion of sorts at the 24th edition of IIFA. While the Bollywood stars, who first collaborated on 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', took home the Best Actors' awards trophy in their categories, the two also had a great time chatting with each other.

A shared by IIFA on its Instagram handle shows the two actors sitting in the audience section, and applauding the act on stage. In the video, Rani can be seen holding her Best Actress trophy which she won for her work in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'.

While Rani was dressed in an elegant celadon coloured saree, SRK exuded charm and swag in his all black suit.

SRK was also the host for the evening along with his 'Dunki' co-star Vicky Kaushal both of whom gave a solid dose of entertainment to the audience as they not just conducted the host duties to utmost perfection but also grooved to songs like 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. While Vicky put his best dancing foot forward with 'Tauba Tauba', SRK proved that he is 'The Boss' when he shook a leg on the song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' which originally belongs to his film 'Duplicate' and has been recreated for Vicky's 'Bad Newz'.

Other winners at IIFA 2024 included 'Animal' for Best Picture and Best Director for Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' won multiple awards such as Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Anil Kapoor, Best Performance in a Negative Role for Bobby Deol, Best Music Direction award shared by Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, Best Playback Singer (Male) for Bhupinder Babbal for 'Animal' and Best Lyrics for Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was honoured with the Best Supporting Actress (Female) award for her work in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.