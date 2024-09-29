Lithuania Dismisses Disloyal Officials Over Pro-Russian Allegations
(MENAFN) Lithuania is intensifying efforts to identify and dismiss officials deemed "disloyal" for their pro-Russian sentiments, as reported by local TV3. Following the onset of the war in Ukraine, several Police officers and firefighters have been labeled as "vatniks"—a derogatory term for supporters of the Russian government.
Ramunas Matonis, head of the police communication division, revealed that nine officers were identified as potentially pro-Russian. While most denied these views during discussions, one officer was denied access to classified information due to concerns about their loyalties.
TV3 cautioned that public servants face job losses for expressing pro-Russian statements, urging officials to reconsider their social media activity. This crackdown reflects Lithuania’s broader commitment to national security and loyalty amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
