Qatar Implements Flexible Remote Work System for Government Employees

(MENAFN) Doha, Qatar: A flexible and remote work system is now in effect for the government sector, as announced by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB). Starting today, employees can apply for the “remote work system” via the Government Resource Planning System, “Mawared.” This initiative, approved by the State Cabinet, aims to enhance work-life balance, allowing employees to better manage their professional and family responsibilities.



To utilize this system, employees need to submit a request through Mawared, specifying the number of remote work days and desired dates. Applications will be sent directly to the respective department directors for approval.



Notably, Qatari mothers with children under 12 can also apply for remote work by adding family information to their applications, which must include their child's certificate. The flexible working hours are set for seven hours daily, from 7 AM to 2 PM, with a reporting window between 6:30 AM and 8:30 AM.



MENAFN29092024000045016755ID1108726417