Turkey's foreign minister meets with UN chief to discuss Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) Turkey's Foreign Hakan Fidan participated in a significant meeting in New York on Thursday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Contact Group on Gaza, which comprises representatives from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League. The Turkish Foreign announced the meeting through a statement on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the importance of the discussions taking place in light of the ongoing crisis in Gaza.



The ministry stated, "Minister of Foreign Affairs and the members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza met with Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, in New York." This meeting is part of Fidan's visit to New York, where he is attending the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, providing a platform for international leaders to discuss pressing global issues.



The Contact Group on Gaza was established during a joint summit of the OIC and Arab League held in Saudi Arabia last November. Its formation aimed to address the escalating conflict in Gaza, which has faced a prolonged and devastating Israeli offensive over the past year. The group seeks to halt the violence and work towards achieving lasting peace in the region, with the ultimate goal of providing humanitarian assistance and stability to the people of Gaza.



Fidan's participation in this meeting underscores Turkey's commitment to engaging with international partners to find a resolution to the ongoing crisis and to advocate for the rights and needs of the Palestinian people. The discussions with Guterres and other representatives are expected to focus on coordinated efforts to alleviate the humanitarian situation and to push for diplomatic solutions to restore peace in Gaza.

MENAFN29092024000045015839ID1108726386