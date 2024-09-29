Traditional Japanese Ryokan Offer Unique Experiences

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Miyoko Ishigami)

TOKYO, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Ryokan are traditional Japanese inns, known for their hospitality, relaxed atmosphere and Japanese-style architecture.

Ryokan are said to date back to the 8th century, and became popular during the Edo period (1603-1868) among tourists traveling along major roads, such as Tokaido Road linking Tokyo and Kyoto. Today, ryokan are seen across the country, especially in hot spring resorts.

A typical ryokan room has one or two tatami-matted rooms and a private bath. Guests are provided with a yukata (cotton kimono) and geta slippers during their stay. Many ryokan in hot spring resorts offer large common baths and private baths, which often come with unique figures, such as an open-air bath.

Ryokan rates typically include a multi-course dinner and traditional Japanese breakfast, taken either in guests' room or in a dining hall. By using local food, each ryokan offers a distinctive menu. If dinner is served in the guests' room, a kimono-clad female maid brings meal to their room. At night, she also lays out futon beds on the floor for the guests. (end)

