MLOVE Rangers Speakers To Be Unveiled At Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2024.10

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLOVE, announces its participation in the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show during October 11 to 14, 2024 in Hong Kong. We look very much forward to offering 7 original and pioneering
Busking Speakers from MLOVE Rangers Series.
To further expand MLOVE on the global market and have more face-to-face communications with our customers and agents, we are scheduled to attend the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show.
Come and Join Us at:
Booth No.: Hall1, 1D26
Time: October 11 - 14, 2024
Address: AsiaWorld-Expo .
Hong Kong
About Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show
Global Sources Consumer Electronics show, the world's largest export-centered electronics sourcing trade show, features over 3,100 booths offering a whole host of industry innovations, which cover 9 major product categories including smart wearables, TWS, AR/VR, energy storage, solar energy, and charging stations - all in high demand for the world's buyers. Aside from their diversity, what these products share in common are strong branding, intelligence, and innovative design.
Introducing 7 New Masterpieces: Rangers Busking Speakers
MLOVE S3 Pro, S1, S5 ,D5, D4, D6, D8 Pro
Three Main Functions In One Speaker
Playing Music Speaker
Sound is the soul of the speaker. We are committed to shaping the sound characteristics of our own style with deep and dynamic bass, clean and clear vocal, stable treble, bass, vocal, and treble balance so that every note is full of our persistence and passion, bringing users an unprecedented auditory feast.
Karaoke Speaker
Support 2 wireless UHF microphones,
high quality metal housing and
cardioid voice collection Microphone
Multi channels timbre adjustment independently, customized your tone
Musical Instrument Amplifier
This function specially developed for musical instrument lovers
Portable size, you can make a street
busk
with your friends easily
Different musical instruments assigns independent impedance matching tap
Maximizes the musical instrument's sound
Other Special Features:
100+ Connections Together
Reverse Charging other devices
Wireless/Wired Recording
OTG playing and charging
Wireless/Wired Live Streaming
About MLOVE
Established in 2008, the
MLOVE factory is a national high-tech enterprise that integrates ID design, research and development, production, and sales and after-sales service. It is also a specialized and innovative enterprise in the Guangdong Province. MLOVE factory has a modern independent industrial park of 30,000 square meters, strategically cooperated with SMT and injection molding suppliers.
Currently, MLOVE product line includes Rangers Karaoke and musical instrument speaker series, retro home speaker series, and portable outdoor speaker series.
We will continue to pursue excellence and provide customers with higher quality products and services.
Thank you for your attention. We look forward to establishing a long-term and stable cooperative partnership with customers all over the world.
