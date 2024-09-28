Journalists From 14 Countries Conclude Tour Of China’S Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journalists from 14 countries, including Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Fiji, concluded a six-day tour of China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday. The visit, co-hosted by the China Public Association and offered the journalists firsthand insights into the region's ecological preservation efforts and rich cultural heritage along the Yellow River. This tour was part of the Travelogue of China event, which took place from September 18 to 23.

This journey marked the second Travelogue of China tour this year, following an earlier visit to Jiangsu Province. During their time in Ningxia, the journalists explored various cities, including Yinchuan, Wuzhong, and Zhongwei, where they examined the region's environmental initiatives and visited significant cultural landmarks.

In Yinchuan, the journalists toured the Zhenbeibu Western Film Studio and the world's first 10,000-ton-level casting 3D printing smart factory. In Zhongwei, they visited the Tengger Desert New Energy Base and the Shapotou National Nature Reserve. In Wuzhong, they observed traditional water management techniques in Qingtongxia, renowned as the "first of nine canals" and the most developed part of Ningxia's ancient irrigation system. The group also picked goji berries, visited Huangyang ancient village, and celebrated a local harvest festival in Zhongning County, part of Zhongwei City.

"Ningxia has left a lasting impression on me with its rich history and culture. I was amazed by the blend of ancient traditions and modern innovations," said Nicholas Mwai, a journalist with the Daily Post from Vanuatu.

"The region's efforts to adapt to sandstorms and prevent sand from encroaching on towns were impressive. The solar project (we visited) was an eye-opener for me as a Pacific islander confronted by climate change. China's steps to reduce emissions are inspiring; if Pacific Islands adopt similar measures, we can minimize environmental impacts," Mwai said.

"On behalf of my country, Vanuatu, I want to thank the Travelogue of China for the arrangements, care, and hospitality. My visit to Ningxia was a highlight of my time in China, an unforgettable experience. I hope the bond between China and the Pacific Island countries, especially Vanuatu, will grow stronger," Mwai added.

