My Trinidad: Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow – September 2024

What's inside!

You are given a glimpse of the politricks, amid witty and humorous episodes of the habits of chameleons back in 76. Back then, they really needed the renaissance of mindfulness. It compares to the unfair marking by some professors at the university level, as we delve into the struggle of equality. You can look to the past in Trinidad that continues to intrigue, sadly with unsolved murders. There are stories about in-laws and the unfair of married daughters.

Read about the five Trini brothers and how they tamed a dragon. Lighten the mood by enjoying beach treats while on the way to see the last of the leatherbacks for the season. Babylon? Read to find out! For your cooking skills, a simple side recipe for Chinese/Cantonese noodles and vegetables.

Once again, awesome photos display just another day in SW Trinidad. For your information, a short synopsis of Christopher Columbus and the part he played in our island history and his coming to the new world. Locally, there has been a lot of speculation on this ancient mariner: Both good and bad.

The Rainy season is still here. We are in the Petit Careme (small lent) or short dry period in September but with flash flooding in Port of Spain and everywhere possible. Please be careful and don't drive through deep waters.

Trinidad and Tobago became a Republic on August 1, 1976. However, it is celebrated as a holiday on September 24, which was the first sitting of the New Republican Parliament.

