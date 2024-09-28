Japan's Ruling Coalition Partner Komeito Endorsed New Leader
9/28/2024 8:06:53 PM
TOKYO, Sept 29 (NNN-NHK) – Japan's junior ruling coalition partner, Komeito, officially endorsed Keiichi Ishii, as the party's new chief at its convention yesterday, marking the party's first leadership change in 15 years.
Ishii, 66, was the only candidate running in Komeito's leadership election, after the party's long-time leader Natsuo Yamaguchi announced to step down, upon the expiration of his eighth term.
The leadership change came a day after the Liberal Democratic Party elected veteran politician, Shigeru Ishiba as the party's new leader. The two parties are set to reaffirm tomorrow that, they will remain in coalition, Kyodo News reported.– NNN-NHK
