Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved To Secure Location After Israel Kills Hassan Nasrallah

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Reuters, citing two Iranian officials, reported that Ali Khamenei, the leader of Iran, has been moved to a secure location under strict security measures following the death of Hezbollah's leader in Israeli airstrikes.

The immediate relocation of Ali was confirmed on Saturday, September 28, by two unnamed Iranian officials, who also stated that after the death of key figures, Iranian security officials are in contact with Hezbollah and other proxy groups to determine the next steps.

The Iranian leader left his residence and went into hiding as several Hezbollah officials, including the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, were killed in Israel's extensive attacks on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Reports also suggest that Zainab Nasrallah, Hassan Nasrallah's daughter, was killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Beirut. However, Hezbollah has yet to confirm or deny the deaths of its senior officials.

Hezbollah confirmed that its Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Dahiya region of Beirut. Other senior members also died, though names were not disclosed.

Hours earlier, the Israeli army announced Nasrallah's death. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, born in 1960, joined Hezbollah after studying in Iraq and Iran, later becoming its leader in 1992.

Nasrallah's leadership saw Hezbollah resist Israeli occupation and gain Arab world fame.

The fallout from Israel's attacks has escalated tensions across the region, leading to swift actions by Iran to safeguard its leadership.

The situation remains volatile, with potential ramifications for Hezbollah's future strategies and Iran's broader influence over its proxy networks. The international community closely monitors these developments, as they could affect regional stability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram