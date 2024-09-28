Court Closes The Door To The Soho Mall Creditor Banks
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Soho Mall Pictured Above, Is One of the Companies in the Waked Family Empire, which is part of the $1,268 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against the National bank of Panama
The Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) has closed the door to the creditor banks of the Soho Mall shopping center, which have been excluded from the process being carried out for the compensation that Abdul Waked is claiming from the Panamanian State (specifically, from the National Bank of Panama, or BNP), for the sum of $1,268 million.
The decision was made by Judge Carlos Vásquez, of the Third Chamber of Administrative Litigation, where the claim for compensation filed by Waked against the National Bank of Panama (BNP) and the Ministry of the Presidency is filed.
