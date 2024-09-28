Qatar Fund For Development, UNRWA Sign $7 Million Agreement For Palestine Refugees In Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have signed a USD 7 million agreement to provide critical support to Palestine Refugees in Syria. The agreement is part of Qatar's commitment to humanitarian assistance and improving the living conditions of Palestinian Refugees, in line with UNRWA's 2024 Emergency Appeal.

The funding will be allocated to essential services, including education, healthcare, and cash assistance for Palestine Refugees affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria. The partnership aims to enhance the resilience and well-being of this vulnerable population, ensuring access to vital services and basic needs.

The agreement was signed during the United Nations General Assembly by Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri, Acting Director General of QFFD, and Greta Gunnarsdottir, Director of UNRWA's Representative Office in New York, in the attendance of HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, reaffirming the exceptional partnership between the State of Qatar and the Agency.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini expressed his gratitude to QFFD for its continuous support, highlighting the pivotal role Arab partners play in addressing humanitarian crises and supporting Palestinian Refugees. "This donation comes at a critical time for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East. Continued financial support from partners like QFFD enables UNRWA to provide life-saving assistance to Palestine Refugees in Syria who are living in extremely difficult conditions," he said.

In his remarks, Al Aseeri reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to global humanitarian efforts and the importance of collaboration in such initiatives. "Qatar plays a leading role in providing much-needed support to Palestinian refugees worldwide. This USD 7 million pledge will enable UNRWA to continue delivering aid and support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters."

"QFFD remains committed to fostering shared values that grant every individual the right to self-determination by providing sustainable support to communities and countries in need," he added.

The long-standing cooperation between QFFD and UNRWA has been instrumental in addressing the immediate and future needs of Palestine Refugees. This new agreement will strengthen joint efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the ongoing crisis in Syria.