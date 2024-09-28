American Solar Energy Society Launches National Solar Tour App For Attendees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Society (ASES) has launched the brand-new National Solar Tour App, now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Play Store . This cutting-edge app is designed to enhance the experience for attendees of the National Solar Tour, providing a streamlined way to explore and engage with solar and other clean energy installations and sustainable technologies across the country.

RSVP to a tour in your community at nationalsolartour

Download the National Solar Tour app by typing in "ASES National Solar Tour" on Apple App Store or Google Play Store!

The National Solar Tour is the largest grassroots solar event in the United States, connecting thousands of people to learn about solar energy and sustainable solutions from those who live and work with it every day. The showcase weekend traditionally takes place the first weekend in October but is held virtually throughout the year. The new app will make attending the tour even more accessible and interactive for clean energy enthusiasts wanting to learn more about solar energy.

Key Features of the National Solar Tour App:



Interactive Map : Easily browse the ASES National Solar Tour map to find examples of the many types of solar energy and other energy-saving technology near you.

RSVP to In-Person Tours : Conveniently RSVP to in-person events and plan your tour stops. Seamless Navigation : Effortlessly navigate to tour sites using your favorite maps app.

"This app opens new doors for clean energy supporters to connect with solar innovations firsthand," says Carly Rixham, Executive Director of the American Solar Energy Society. "It's designed to create an engaging experience for tour attendees and make the discovery of local solar projects even more accessible and exciting."

The app is only intended for National Solar Tour attendees . Tour hosts should continue managing their site and event listings through the existing web portal at href="" rel="nofollow" nationalsolartou .

Whether you're a homeowner curious about installing solar panels or a business interested in adopting clean energy solutions, the National Solar Tour App will guide you to events and installations that inspire sustainable action.

Download the App Today:



Apple App Store : Download for iOS Google Play Store : Download for Android

For more information, visit nationalsolartour and follow us on social media for updates. The main showcase weekend is October 4-6, but tours take place all throughout the year and can be found on the National Solar Tour Map .

About American Solar Energy Society

The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a leading nonprofit advocating for sustainable living and 100% renewable energy. Since 1954, ASES has worked to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy through education, policy advocacy, and community events, including the annual National Solar Tour, annual National Solar Conference, and Solar Today Magazine.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

303-443-3130

Website:

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

