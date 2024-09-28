Vicky, Katrina Send Birthday Wish For ‘Most Zen’, ‘Pancake Partner’ Sunny Kaushal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the 35th birthday of Sunny Kaushal with an outpouring of affection and heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vicky shared a heartfelt photo of his younger brother Sunny, who was seen enjoying his meal. In his touching caption, Vicky wrote:“Happiest birthday to the person I learn so much from... the most zen Kaushal, the most fun Kaushal. Love you my brother. May you keep smiling and shining!!”

Sunny responded with a playful "hahaha bro!" showcasing their close-knit and lighthearted relationship, adding a touch of humor to the heartfelt wishes.

Describing him as the "best devar" and her "pancake partner”, Katrina expressed her hopes for his peace, fulfillment, and joy in the coming year.

Katrina took to Instagram Stories, where she has 80.3 million followers, and shared a delightful candid picture of Sunny enjoying a pancake. In the snapshot, he looks intently at the camera while sporting a casual white t-shirt.

Accompanying the image, she wrote:“Happy birthday to the best devar and pancake partner... May this year give you even more peace, fulfillment, and joy.” Her warm wishes and playful sentiment captured the close bond they share, making his birthday celebration even more special.

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal are the sons of renowned action director Sham Kaushal, who has made significant contributions to the Indian film industry. Vicky tied the knot with Katrina on December 9, 2021, in a beautiful traditional Hindu ceremony held in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in mystery thriller film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Vicky recently appeared in the comedy film 'Bad Newz' directed by Anand Tiwari. Produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, the film also featured Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, Sunny last featured in romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, it stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and is airing on Netflix.

Sunny next has 'Letters to Mr Khanna' in the pipeline.