Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Representative of the Amir, His Highness the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad returned to Kuwait after leading the country's delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

NEW YORK - Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya took part in the ministerial plenary meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum New York.

BEIJING - Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan affirmed that Kuwaiti-Chinese partnership is a basis to achieve sustainable development and deepen integration of visions between the two countries' leaderships.

BEIRUT - The Israeli occupation warplanes carried out a fierce raid on Haret Hraik district in Beirut's southern suburbs inflicting heavy casualties, said the official National News Agency.

AMMAN - An Israeli occupation air strike killed five Syrian soldiers and injured another near the border with Lebanon, according to local media reports.

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced an "international coalition to implement the two state solution" in Palestine.

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden instructed the Department of Defense to assess and adjust as necessary US force posture in light of the rapid developments in the Middle East.

WASHINGTON - The governments of the United States and Iraq agreed on ending the military of mission of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq by the end of September 2025. (end) ibi