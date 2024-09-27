Priyamani Talks About 'Jawan 2': The Highly Anticipated Sequel

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Priyamani, best known for her breathtaking performances in 'The Family Man' franchise and 'Maidaan' has spoken about the sequel of 'Jawan'.

During a press at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 when a person asked about the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', Priyamani said, "I don't know Sir, I think Atlee Sir would be the best person to answer it."

The 'Golimaar' actress also spoke about her current shoot schedule and her upcoming projects, she said, "I am shooting for 'Family Man 3', I am shooting for another web series, there are some films in South India as well which I can't announce right now but I will make an announcement very soon."

While talking to the media when another person asked about her getting trolled after 'Family Man 2', Priyamani replied, "I didn't take it seriously because if there is so much troll and so much negative news that means I must have done something good, I must have done something right. I just take it that way. We should accept it, We can't accept negative as negative... we have to make negative as positive."

At the event when someone asked Priyamani, is being good enough for lasting acclaim in a cut-throat industry like cinema, she replied, "For me it is being good enough is good enough for me because I am the best at what I do... the love and the appreciation that I get from people all over I think that speaks volumes."

Later, the 'Article 370' actress also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's return after 24 years of hosting IIFA.

She said, "I am looking forward. I am waiting for his hosting... everyone knows that he is the best at whatever he does. I am also waiting like you."

She also expressed her excitement about the 'Jawan's first anniversary.

Priyamani said, "It feels great... it just feels lovely that I was part of such a wonderful film. It's a wonderful people, I was really very very honoured and glad that I was part of such a wonderful film to work with Shah Rukh again."

"There was a full-fledged role in this, the song in the previous film but, I was very very happy, I have to thank Atlee, Atlee sir and Red Chillies and everybody for having me part of the project," she concluded.

Furthermore, Priyamani also shared about her first day on the set of 'Jawan'.

The 'Neru' actress said, "The very first day that we had a combination. I remember there was a thing where we were shooting sequence wise, we were shooting the metro sequence first so we got called by the production team, saying you know sir would you like to meet all of us."

"So when all the 6 of us walked onto the set, I was the first one to go and meet him, I was the first one I remember he gave me the biggest and the warmest of the hugs and he kissed me right here (head) and he said thank you so much for being part of it, and I haven't had a bath since then, I am just joking," she concluded.

The three-day award function will commence from September 27 to 29 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.