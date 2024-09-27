Pope Francis Calls On World Leaders To Cement Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Pope Francis called on Friday world leaders to assume their responsibilities and avoid "the shame and absurdity of war", and cement peace.



In an official speech he delivered to officials in the Belgian government, Francis considered that Europe needs openness "to move forward on the path of peace and brotherhood among the peoples of which it is composed."



He called on the citizens of Europe to learn how to make "identity a hospitable space that enhances mutual relations and represents a bridge that enhances trade, connects civilizations, and allows dialogue."



He stressed that identity in this open form becomes "an indispensable bridge for building peace and rejecting war."



On the other hand, Pope Francis underscored in his speech that the Catholic Church must ask for "pardon" because of the "scourge" of sexual abuse of minors.



He referred to child abuse as "a crime that the Church must be ashamed of and ask for forgiveness."



He underlined the necessity of the firmness with which this phenomenon must be confronted, and the necessity of "implementing a broad prevention programme throughout the world."



For their part, the Belgian King and Prime Minister, focused in their welcoming speeches to Pope Francis on church violations in Belgium.



King Philip indicated that the Catholic Church took a "long time" to address the abuse scandals, whilst the Prime Minister called on the Pope to take "concrete steps" on the issue.



Pope Francis, who is on a three-day official visit to Belgium as part of his European tour, began his first day with a meeting with King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde, and followed it with a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.



Separately, the Pope praised Belgium, considering that it represents "a bridge of peace where different cultures, languages and peoples coexist in mutual respect."



He called on European leaders to benefit from Belgium's history with the aim of defeating "the demographic winter and the hell of war."



Pope Francis will attend the Belgian Bishops' Forum this evening. (end)



