Signify Onboards The Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid As Their Brand Ambassador, A Partnership Steeped In Legacy And Innovation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Signify , (Euronext: LIGHT) the world leader in lighting, has announced its association with Indian maestro, Rahul Dravid as the brand ambassador for the next two years. This strategic union comes ahead of the festive season, underlining Signify's commitment to innovation, excellence, tradition, and festivities.

Rahul Dravid, adored for his noteworthy cricket career and revered role in Indian sports, epitomizes the essence of Signify's values - legacy, integrity, innovation, and dedication to providing customers with an unsurpassed lighting experience. This association will usher in a new era for the lighting industry, as it fortifies the brand's commitment to inspire and celebrate with the consumers in India.



“At Signify, we believe in bringing the best of innovations to our customers in line with our #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision. Taking a step ahead, we are thrilled to have Rahul Dravid join the Signify family as the face of our brand. His enduring appeal and unwavering dedication perfectly mirror Signify's foundational principles, resulting in a collaboration that exemplifies perseverance, quality, and innovation.”

Highlighting Signify's strategy Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India , said,“We are glad to have Rahul Dravid join us who is known for his grit, determination and integrity, personifies those very qualities that Signify stands for and hence he was the perfect choice for us. Our collaboration with Rahul initiates a new chapter in Signify's journey, where tradition meets innovation. His association with us will amplify our engagement with the Indian consumer and we are geared up to launch some exciting campaigns with him soon.”





“I feel honoured to be a part of the Signify family! The lighting leader Signify is synonymous with leadership, innovation, sustainability and cutting-edge technology. I am thrilled to represent a brand that resonates so deeply with my professional journey and their commitment to pushing boundaries parallels my own pursuit of excellence. I look forward to this partnership and to contributing to the company's continued success.”





Rahul Dravid will be representing Signify brands in India, providing an opportunity to connect with a diverse audience. Known for his dedication, resilience, and perseverance, Rahul Dravid's image harmonizes seamlessly with the brand ideals, presenting the possibility of facilitating a deeper and broader consumer engagement.





