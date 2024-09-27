(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) , a biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates, today announced that it received U.S. Patent No. 12,097,183 from the United States Patent and Trademark Officer. Issued on September 24, 2024, the new patent is titled“Pharmaceutical Composition for Treating Migraine.” It covers the subcutaneous administration of a composition of the company's FDA-approved Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R), contained in a pre-filled autoinjector, for the of migraines.

“We are excited to announce the issuance of this additional patent, providing additional protection for our exclusive marketing and sale of FDA-approved Zembrace(R)for the treatment of migraines,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., CEO of Tonix.“We believe Zembrace(R)is a compelling non-oral option for people who suffer with migraines.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, licensing and commercializing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's development portfolio is focused on central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders. Tonix's priority is to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the FDA in the second half of 2024 for TNX-102 SL, a product candidate for which two statistically significant Phase 3 studies have been completed for the management of fibromyalgia. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat acute stress reaction. Tonix's CNS portfolio includes TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase), a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has Breakthrough Therapy designation. Tonix's immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (“CD40L” or“CD154”) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix also has product candidates in development in the areas of rare disease and infectious disease. Tonix Medicines, the company's commercial subsidiary, markets Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra(R) (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. For more information about Tonix, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to TNXP are available in the company's newsroom at

