MP’S Three Villages Receive Awards For Best Tourism Facilities

Bhopal, Sep 27 (IANS) Three villages of Madhya Pradesh - Pranpur, Sawarvani and Ladpura Khas have been awarded as the best villages by the Centre on the occasion of International Tourism Day on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) said that Pranpur has been awarded in the craft category, while Sawarvani and Ladpura Khas received awards in the responsible tourism category.

These villages emerged as winners in the best tourism village competition 2024 organised by the of Tourism, a senior official in MPTB told IANS.

The official said that competition for the best tourism villages was started in 2023 to promote tourism in rural areas. The aim is to identify and recognise villages that preserve and promote cultural and natural heritage through community engagement with a commitment to maintaining sustainability in all aspects.

In the second edition of the best tourism village competition, a total of 991 applications were received from 30 states and union territories, out of which 36 villages were declared winners across 8 categories, the officer said.

Sawarvani village, located 6 kilometres inside the Tamia development block of Chhindwara, has become a tourism village since 2019, comprising around 300 houses.

Over 300 international tourists have visited this village to experience its culture and ethnic food. Tourists have also actively participated in agricultural and animal husbandry activities. Visitors include citizens from South Africa, France, Europe, Russia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Pranpur village, located about four km from the picturesque terrain of Chanderi, is noteworthy for its 243 houses where weaving has been going on for years. The villagers have been using handlooms for two to three generations. More than fifty artisans in the village work with bamboo, wood, stone, jewellery, and clay crafts, making it a special attraction for tourists.

A garden has been developed for the convenience and entertainment of tourists, including the construction of an amphitheatre. Local cultural troupes periodically present cultural programs to entertain visitors.