New Partnership Aims To Cut Costs For Saskatchewan Grain Producers With Shorter, More Direct Route For Export & Import Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arctic Gateway Group and Invest Tisdale sign MOU to reestablish rail service between Tisdale, Saskatchewan, and Churchill, Manitoba



TISDALE, Saskatchewan, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To cut costs for grain and agricultural producers and create new opportunities in Saskatchewan and Western Canada, Invest Tisdale has forged a new partnership with the Arctic Gateway Group that focuses on restoring and promoting two-way rail traffic between Churchill, Manitoba, and Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

“We have been advocating for direct rail service to Churchill since 1995 and for the restoration of grain service since 2015,” said Reeve Ian Allan of the Rural Municipality of Tisdale.“The Arctic Port terminal is essential and is ours to lose. We need to take action now, building business-to-business relationships with the ownership group at Arctic Gateway and their vision to see Canada's Arctic Trade Corridor finally thrive.”

“The Port of Churchill can offer Saskatchewan grain farmers and other businesses major cost savings with a shorter and more direct route to world export markets, as well as for imports of key products such as fertilizers,” said Chris Avery, CEO of the Arctic Gateway Group.“By reconnecting Tisdale to the Hudson Bay Railway, we can help grow the economy in Saskatchewan and offer greater supply chain optionality to lessen the impact of strikes and other forms of trade disruption that we've seen this year.”

The new memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by Invest Tisdale and AGG focuses on a range of economic development projects that leverage the Tisdale Rail Subdivision for import and export activities between Tisdale, Saskatchewan, and Churchill, Manitoba, including :



Restoration of Two-Way Rail Traffic: Over the next five years, both parties will work collaboratively to ultimately restore two-way rail traffic between Churchill, Manitoba, and Tisdale, Saskatchewan. This includes working with the existing owner of the rail line to assess the cost involved with revitalizing the Tisdale Rail Subdivision. Stronger Business Relationships: The MOU emphasizes building strong business-to-business relationships to ensure the success of the initiative, including strategies to attract new businesses and capital to the region as well as increasing communication between AGG and local businesses.

A recent economic report by Praxis, a Saskatchewan-based management consulting and research firm, highlighted the significant economic benefits of re-opening the rail line from Tisdale to Hudson Bay. The report indicates this could generate $69.6 million in annual gross economic activity and create 195 new jobs.

Invest Tisdale fully supports the Arctic Gateway Group's call for enhanced infrastructure“optionality” in Canada, as has been recently reported on. The opportunity with the Port of Churchill is particularly significant. Like other regional service centers in Western Canada, Tisdale needs more shipping options to connect to various ports. As productivity continues to increase, these additional options are essential for maintaining competitiveness and reducing bottlenecks. For Tisdale, this means establishing connections to ports in all directions, including inland distribution hubs such as CentrePort in Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

“We must not let distraction and complacency hinder our efforts to grow our rural economy in a sustainable manner,” said Tisdale Mayor Al Jellicoe, who is also a Chartered Accountant.“It has never been more important that we are focused and proactive in fostering a sustainable rural economy, which requires reliable, cost-effective export options. This work is crucial as we support small businesses, develop industry, create jobs and attract new capital to Saskatchewan.”

Recent work undertaken by AGG is proving the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway are once again a viable and efficient way to increase import and export trade with global markets. The successful export of critical minerals from the Port of Churchill in August marks a key milestone in AGG's vision for an efficient, reliable, and prosperous Arctic Trade Corridor. This achievement demonstrates AGG's commitment to revitalizing the Hudson Bay Railway and diversifying the Port of Churchill. With the support of the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba, AGG has replaced hundreds of thousands of rail ties along the Hudson Bay Railway, rebuilt multiple bridges, improved the reliability of operations, and cut rail travel times by 2.5 hours. These investments have been instrumental in securing important contracts and ensuring the stability and reliability of freight and passenger services.

