Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Inflatable Holiday Decoration (SBT-1884)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved inflatable holiday decoration that would not require a blower motor and constant electricity," said an inventor, from Canyon Lake, Calif., "so I invented the INFLATABLE DECORATIONS. My design would also eliminate the eyesore of deflated decorations on lawns or roofs."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved inflatable decoration for holidays and occasions. In doing so, it would always remain inflated, and it would not require an electrical outlet or electricity. It also could enliven the exterior or interior of a home. The invention features a decorative and environmentally friendly design that is easy to display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1884, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

