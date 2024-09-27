Global Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genetically Modified Animal Products Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Genetically Modified Animal Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The genetically modified animal products market market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.03 billion in 2023 to $0.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased food demand, improved livestock productivity, nutritional enhancement, reduced environmental impact, efficient feed conversion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Genetically Modified Animal Products Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The genetically modified animal products market market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change mitigation, focus on sustainable agriculture, improved disease resistance, regulatory support, biopharmaceutical production.

Growth Driver Of The Genetically Modified Animal Products Market

Increasing bioengineered food production is significantly contributing to the growth of the genetically modified animal products market. The use of bioengineering in food production refers to the manipulation of an organism's genetic makeup to produce desired traits, such as increased yield or resistance to pests. This technology can be used to improve food crops, such as corn and soybeans, as well as animals used for food, such as cows and chickens. With the increase in population and demand for food, bioengineered foods have been proposed as a solution to help meet this demand and address issues such as food security and sustainability.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., Dow Inc., Monsanto Company, BASF SE, Corteva Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc., Klein Wanzlebener Saatzucht SE & Co. KGaA, Stine Seed Company, Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., Omeros Pharma corporation, Brightseed Inc., Phylos Bioscience Inc., Pairwise Plants Inc., Biome Makers Inc., Medicinal Genomics Crop., Sakata Seed America Inc., AquaBounty Technologies Inc., Genus PLC, Intrexon Corporation, Recombinetics Inc., Trans Ova Genetics LC, Revivicor Inc., Xenotransplantation Company, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., InVitria Inc., Novozymes A/S, ViaGen Pets, Taconic Biosciences Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the genetically modified animal products market are developing new technologies such as herbicide-tolerant trait technology to gain a competitive edge in the market. Herbicide tolerance refers to the genetic modification of a plant, typically a crop, to make it resistant to the effects of specific herbicides.

How Is The Global Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Segmented?

1) By Form: Pellets, Crumbles, Mash, Meal Or Cake

2) By Feed Type: Roughages, Concentrates

3) By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HR), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Genetically Modified Animal Products Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Definition

Genetically modified animal products refer to food products derived from animals that have been genetically altered in some way. This can include animals that have been genetically engineered to grow faster, produce more milk or eggs, or be resistant to certain diseases.

Genetically Modified Animal Products Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global genetically modified animal products market market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Genetically Modified Animal Products Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on genetically modified animal products market market size , genetically modified animal products market market drivers and trends, genetically modified animal products market market major players and genetically modified animal products market market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

