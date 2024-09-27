GCC Bancassurance Global Market 2024 To Reach $28.53 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The GCC bancassurance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.35 billion in 2023 to $22.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market competition and differentiation, regulatory framework evolution, consumer demand for convenience, rising income levels, digitalization and tech integration.

The GCC bancassurance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to utilization of advanced analytics and AI, enhanced education and awareness campaigns, market penetration in underinsured segments, wealth management and high net worth segment growth, focus on personalization and customer-centric solutions.

Growth Driver Of The GCC Bancassurance Market

The growing need for health and life insurance is expected to propel the growth of the GCC bancassurance market going forward. Life insurance is a policy that primarily serves to financially safeguard the person's family, beneficiaries, or designee in case of injury of insured. Health insurance is a form of personal and family protection that helps to prevent unfavorable outcomes like a fatality brought on by financial hardship. GCC bancassurance is used to enable banks to offer insurance products from insurers with whom they have collaborated and is one of the various alternative distribution strategies used by GCC insurance companies.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The GCC Bancassurance Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P., MANAFA Capital, Startupbootcamp FinTech, Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company B.S.C., AXA Cooperative Insurance Company, Elseco Ltd., Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Emirates Retakaful Ltd., Qatar Insurance Company Q.P.S.C., Oman Insurance Company P.S.C., Orient Insurance Company, Arab Insurance Group, Union Insurance Company P.S.C., Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Agricultural Bank of China Limited, Allianz SE, Anthem Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, BNP Paribas S.A., China Life Insurance Company Limited, Centene Corporation, Cooperative Insurance Company, Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd., HSBC Holdings PLC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lloyds Bank Group.

What Are The Dominant Trends In GCC Bancassurance Market Growth?

Major companies operating in market are focusing on strategic partnerships. A strategic partnership is a commercial collaboration between two or more businesses that is usually established by one or more business contracts.

How Is The Global GCC Bancassurance Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Life Bancassurance, Non-Life Bancassurance

2) By Model Type: Pure Distributor, Exclusive Partnership, Financial Holding, Joint Venture

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The GCC Bancassurance Market

The countries covered in the GCC bancassurance market report are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman.

GCC Bancassurance Market Definition

GCC bancassurance refers to an arrangement of permitting banks to market insurance products from companies with which they have collaborated in the GCC region. It enables banks to offer insurance products from insurers with whom they have collaborated and is one of the various alternative distribution strategies used by GCC insurance companies.

