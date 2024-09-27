HIROMI ASAI Returns To Paris Fashion Week, Inspired By Beauty Of Transitioning Seasons And Japanese Kimono

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New York brand, HIROMI ASAI, develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles since 2017. HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2025 collection in Paris during Paris Fashion Week at 4pm CET on September 30th, 2024.



NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, ( ) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented authentic Kimonos on the runway at

New York Fashion Week in 2016. Subsequently, HIROMI ASAI has been developing men's wears made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo, New York, Miami, and Paris Fashion Weeks every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI gets international acclaims for its unique styles and concepts, and outstanding qualities.

HIROMI ASAI returns to Paris Fashion Week for SS25 collection, following to the presentation at New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week

Following the successful presentation at New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, HIROMI ASAI returns to Paris Fashion Week and presents Spring/Summer 2025 (SS25) collection on the runway in Paris, starting at 4pm CET on September 30, 2024. The show is held with Flying Solo designers. The collection title is "TRANSITIONING SEASONS," which represents the sequence of seasons and unveils once-in-a-lifetime encounter clothing. This collection features patchworks and vivid colors. Japanese traditional motifs are excellently integrated in this collection, which implies the course of nature during the transitional seasons.

HIROMI ASAI always respects Japanese tradition and evolves traditional Japanese textiles to worldwide high fashion by progressive forms with all details inspired by Kimono. Japanese craftsmen, who usually manufacture textiles for authentic Kimono, and Hiromi Asai developed new textiles for this collection.

The collection was tailored by Japanese unparalleled techniques. HIROMI ASAI collection should be recognized as treasures created by Japanese artisanship.

"I am excited to present my new collection in Paris again. On this collection I feature a variety of colors, which represents the transitioning seasons. I am truly inspired by beauty of the transitional reasons which can be seen in Japan." Ms. Hiromi Asai said. "The essence of Kimono stays in the fabrics rather than in its forms. We continue evolving Japanese traditional textiles to luxury high fashion for all over the world."

After this presentation, SS25 collection will be available at the boutique and showroom in New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo )

or its online store (flyingsolo/designer/hiromi-asai ). In addition, it will also appear at Maison Privée in West Hollywood, California ( ).

DETAILED INFORMATION OF THE RUNWAY SHOW

HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo

Spring/Summer 2025, Flying Solo Paris Fashion Week Show

Date and Time: Monday, September 30, 2024; 4:00pm CET (Central European Time)

Location: La Galerie Bourbon - 79 bis Av. Marceau, 75116 Paris, France (Only by invitation)

DETAILED INFORMATION OF SALES and SHOWROOM

For Sales

Flying Solo, The Store

420 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA

646-982 1133



Also available at Online Store

/designer/hiromi-asai

For PR and Showroom

Flying Solo PR - The Copper Room

419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA



Maison Privée

8285 Sunset Blvd. Suite #1, West Hollywood, CA 90046



HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: Instagram:

Facebook:

Media Contact:

Hiromi Asai

+1-646-242-4156

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#497a717a707179092c242820257d393b672a2624" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]

SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC

