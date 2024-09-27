VHP Criticises Eidgah Committee's Claim Over Delhi Park

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson for Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), criticised the Sadar Bazar Eidgah Committee on Friday for claiming ownership over a park near the Shahi Eidgah in Delhi.

"The mindset of forcibly taking over the holy land was something practised by the Mughals and the British, and now these people want to implement that in independent India. This agenda will not succeed," Bansal told IANS.

He added that the land belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). However, the Waqf Board is trying to interfere.

"The DDA owns the land, yet the Waqf Board claims it as their own. For instance, on Rani Laxmibai Road, a flyover was planned to ease traffic, and for that, a statue was relocated. That land still belongs to the DDA. Now, the Waqf Board is suddenly claiming that the land is theirs as if just a mosque on a piece of land makes everything their property," he added.

Bansal said that the Delhi High Court has also reprimanded the people for making such claims, but they remain undeterred.

"These tactics are part of a larger extremist agenda aimed at hindering development. They challenge justice at every step. If they don't trust the justice system, why do they go to the High Court? First, they go to a single bench, then a double bench, and after losing, they continue to protest. This kind of extremist mentality cannot be allowed to rule in the capital of the country," he said.

He added that the recent actions by the Waqf Board further justify the need for the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. The misuse of authority by such groups mirrors the mindset of the Mughals and British colonisers, who forcibly occupied land.

"This agenda of blocking progress cannot continue. Their confrontation is with Rani Laxmibai, a heroic figure who played a crucial role in India's independence. They should be ashamed and at least show respect to our national heroes like Rani Laxmibai," Bansal said.

Earlier, the statue of Rani Laxmibai was being installed in a park opposite the Shahi Eidgah in Sadar Bazar, Delhi. However, the Eidgah Committee claimed ownership of the park but the Delhi High Court strongly rejected their claim.

During the hearing, the court noted that Rani Laxmibai is a national hero, above all religious boundaries.

"The Eidgah Committee's petition promotes communal politics. The park is not part of the Eidgah property, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the DDA," the court observed.