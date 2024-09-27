‘I Can’T Wait For Everyone To Celebrate’: Ayushmann On His New Festive Track

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Singer-actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social handle and unveiled his latest electrifying number 'Jachdi' alongside 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Pashmina Roshan.

The 'Vicky Donor' fame took to his social media and shared the of his latest number which is filled with the joy of festivities all around.

He captioned the post,“#Jachdi is all yours to vibe to now!

The song is filled with the beats of garba and a sweet touch of Punjabi music that delves into the magic of electrifying dance numbers.

On expressing his excitement, Ayushmann said,“Jachdi is a gift to all of you this festive season. Indian festivals have a different vibe altogether and I for one, am a huge fan of all these celebrations - with this track, we want to charge you with energy to dive head-first into this festive season and get grooving to the tunes of Jachdi. This song is also one of a kind for me, because it blends my favorite Punjabi tunes with Garba music.”

“A huge shoutout to Youngveer for the lyrics, Sharan Rawat for the production, and to Goldboy for composing this song that hits the notes right where it needs to! Hanif & Aslam's dhol beats are known to all and their touch to this song will get your feet tapping from the get-go. I can't wait for everyone to celebrate, dance and make some amazing memories with Jachdi, just like we did!” He concluded.

The newly released song is the ideal mixture of playful and catchy themes, featuring vibrant dance moves with a wild energy that will light up parties and pandals throughout Navratri, especially the touch of dhol-beats given by duo Aslam-Hanif with a blend of Punjabi music adds a groovy ambiance into it.

The song has been beautifully sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and composed by Goldboy. The lyrics have been penned by Youngveer and produced by Sharan Rawat.

The video has been directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli who has previously worked as an assistant director on films like 'Singham', 'Chennai Express' and many others.

