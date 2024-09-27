Kerala ATM Heist: TN Police Shoot Dead One Robber, Take Another Five Into Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) Thrissur, Sep 27 (IANS) In what's believed to be the biggest serial ATM robbery in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu shot dead one criminal in Namakkal and took five others into custody on Friday.

The serial ATM robbery that began at 2.10 a.m. in Thrissur ended when the gang of six all from Haryana decamped with Rs 65 lakh from three ATMs of State of India in a radius of 17 km.

While the first ATM was broken open at 2.10 a.m., the second one took place at 3.40 a.m. and the last one close to 4 a.m.

The gang came in a car and after carrying out the ATM robbery took the route towards Tamil Nadu. However, by the time they hit the road, the alarm system in the ATMs sounded the alert and the Kerala Police were on their heels.

Incidentally, in Namakkal, the Tamil Nadu police started following a container lorry which was being driven at high speed.

In a close encounter, the Tamil Nadu police opened fire and killed one of the gang members, while another person was shot in his leg.

Two members of the police team also suffered injuries when the gang attacked them with knives.

The police were surprised to see the car, which the gangsters used to travel while they looted the three ATMs, was hidden inside the container lorry.

The Tamil Nadu police after overpowering the gang have recovered weapons, including guns, from the thieves.

The car used in the robbery has been seized.

Gas cutters and other similar equipment were also found in the container.

The accused looted three ATMs on Mapranam, Kolazhi and Shornur Road in Thrissur.