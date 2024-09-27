The Department Of Tourism, Government Of Goa Hosts The Largest Yuva Tourism Clubs Meet

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Dona Paula, Goa, India The Department of Tourism, of Goa, hosted one of the largest Yuva Clubs Meet in celebration of World Tourism Day at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula on September 26, 2024. This remarkable event brought together more than 1000 students and youth representatives from various educational institutions across the state to explore new tourism opportunities, regenerative practices, and the vital role of youth in shaping the future of tourism in Goa.





Suneel Anchipaka, Director Tourism, MD GTDC, Rohan A. Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, Sanjeev Ahuja, Secretary Tourism, Jack Sukhija, TTAG President





The event was graced by Hon'ble Chief Minister of the state Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Secretary Tourism, Government of Goa, Shri Sanjeev Ahuja, IAS, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of GTDC, Shri Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, President of Travel and Tourism Association Goa (TTAG) Shri Jack Sukhija and other esteemed dignitaries.





During the event, Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of the state , highlighting the state's substantial tourism potential said, "Yuva Clubs will play a crucial role in integrating Goan manpower into the hospitality sector. Collective efforts are essential from the youth of Goa to promote new avenues of tourism, including sustainable, wellness, adventure, and spiritual tourism. We need young ambassadors to advocate for Goa and establish it as a premier destination for responsible and meaningful travel experiences, ultimately aiming to create a lasting legacy for future generations.”





The Chief Minister further emphasized that,“Youth will have numerous job opportunities in the tourism sector in the coming years. The Yuva Tourism Club serves as a valuable platform for school and college students and for the youth entirely, which will provide them avenues for skilling, reskilling, and upskilling to prepare them for the different opportunities available in the tourism sector.” He also urged students to aspire for greater achievements and to embrace their potential in contributing to the future of tourism in Goa, the Chief Minister said.





Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping the future of tourism.“The Yuva Tourism Club draws inspiration from the Prime Minister's vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which means "the world is one family." This ethos promotes unity and peace through tourism. As India's tourism landscape evolves, it presents a golden opportunity for everyone to become global ambassadors.





The Minister further said,“We are delighted that more than a thousand students are part of the Yuva Tourism Club in Goa. The Minister encouraged the young audience to embrace their potential as ambassadors of change, emphasizing that their involvement today will pave the way for a more vibrant and sustainable tourism landscape tomorrow.”





The Minister also gave a brief account of the activities organized by the Department in celebration of World Tourism Day, highlighting key initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism. Additionally, he engaged the young generation, introducing them to the innovative concepts of tourism, which focus on transforming travel through new approaches such as regenerative tourism, the promotion of Ekadasha Teertha, and showcasing Goa beyond its beaches.





Shri Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of GTDC in his welcome address highlighted the initiative's significance. He noted,“Goa is proud to be India's first state to implement regenerative tourism, focusing on environmental restoration, community empowerment, and cultural preservation. This model encourages mutual respect between tourists and locals while promoting eco-friendly initiatives. In celebration of World Tourism Day, the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, has organized the Yuva Tourism Club Meet to honour the contributions of over 150 plus clubs across our state. Aligned with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's initiative for India@75, these clubs engage our youth in responsible tourism and cultural immersion. In 2023, there were approximately 30 Yuva Tourism Clubs, and by 2024, this number has expanded to over 150 plus clubs throughout Goa. Our commitment to diverse tourism-from hinterland to spiritual experiences-positions Goa as a leader in conscious travel. Through strong partnerships with local schools and colleges, we are empowering our youth to shape Goa's tourism narrative, ensuring a sustainable future for both our community and visitors.”





Several Yuva Tourism Clubs were recognized for their outstanding contributions during the event. Dnyanprassarak Vidyalaya was honored as the first school to establish a Yuva Tourism Club, while Goa College of Home Science in Campal, Panaji, was acknowledged as the first college to launch the Yuva Tourism Club in Goa. Bal Bharati Vidyamandir, Ribandar was appreciated for its impressive dance and music performances during the Yuva Tourism Club Meet. Additionally, IITTM and IHM were commended for their various activities related to the YUVA Tourism Clubs.





The event also featured insightful talk on "The Future of Tourism in Goa: Balancing Development and Sustainability," led by Professor of IITTM, Shri. Ravindra Dogra.





During the event, the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Hon'ble Minister for Tourism unveiled several initiatives, including the Yuva Tourism website, the Yuva Tourism Handbook, and State level Tourism Ambassador Program(beginner and advance), marking a significant step towards youth engagement in tourism.





Shri Deepak Narvekar, Deputy General Manager of GTDC, delivered a vote of thanks, expressing his sincere appreciation to all participants and contributors who made the event a success.





A video capturing the essence of Goa was screened during the event. Branding materials like t-shirts and caps were also provided to participating students.





It is indeed a great moment of pride that in Goa, over 150 schools and colleges have founded Yuva Tourism Clubs, actively involving students in a range of activities throughout the year. These clubs not only cultivate leadership skills but also instill a profound sense of responsibility toward environmental preservation and the safeguarding of local traditions.





The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, is excited to continue this momentum, fostering greater youth involvement to ensure that Goa remains a leading model for sustainable tourism and a beacon for environmental advocates.