Chatgpt Build-In App Store

OpenAI has taken another step toward making ChatGPT a true“one app for everything” by launching an integrated application catalog, Azernews reports.

Users can now browse available services and connect them directly within the ChatGPT interface. Meanwhile, developers have received an SDK to create interactive applications that run seamlessly inside the chatbot.

Among the newly integrated services is Apple Music. While it doesn't include full streaming, it allows users to search for tracks, albums, and artists, as well as create and edit playlists using simple text commands. You can ask ChatGPT to compile a themed collection, identify a song based on its description, or even recreate a playlist from a favorite TV series or movie. The bot will automatically add everything to the user's library.

Connected applications can also access ChatGPT's memory feature (if enabled), and user data may still contribute to model training when the“improve service” option is active.

This move reflects a broader trend of transforming AI chatbots into all-in-one digital assistants, blurring the lines between conversational AI, app ecosystems, and personalized media management. Some experts suggest that such integrations could eventually make traditional app stores less central to everyday digital life.