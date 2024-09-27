(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict Broadcast Celebration Campaign from September 30 to celebrate the October premiere of the animated TV series, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict. See the original press release ( ) for more information.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict Broadcast Celebration Campaign

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict Broadcast Celebration Campaign from September 30 to celebrate the October premiere of the animated TV series, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict.

Continue Reading

Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Refinement to Begin Soon

Event Period: Monday, September 30 16:00 to Tuesday, October 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A Summons will be held featuring Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions of Byakuya Kuchiki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Renji Abarai.

The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%, and one of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.

On Steps 25 and 50, players will be given Tickets to receive a 5 Star character of their choosing.

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

Event Period: Monday, September 30 16:00 to Thursday, October 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Don't miss out on a special one-time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Free Brave Souls Summons

Event Period: Monday, September 30 16:00 to Saturday, October 19 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

One Step is available every day, and there are a maximum of ten Steps on offer.

Step 10 guarantees a 5 Star character.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict Broadcast Celebration Present Campaign

Anime Broadcast Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Present Campaign

A present campaign is being held where players can win amazing prizes such as a Nintendo Switch and Brave Souls merch.

Campaign Period: Friday, September 27 to Sunday, October 13 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official X account .

2. Repost the "Anime Broadcast Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Present Campaign" post.

*Nintendo Switch logo and Nintendo Switch are the trademarks of Nintendo.

Receive Rewards Such as Brave Souls Original Merch

Campaign Period: Friday, September 27 to Tuesday, October 29 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Click on the Newsletter Registration Campaign notice in the Bleach: Brave Souls app.

2. Click on the link found in the notice and register a personal email address with KLabGames Info.

In addition, 50 winners will be selected from those who are subscribed to the newsletter and have made a purchase of at least $20.49 on the Bleach: Brave Souls Game Store during the campaign period to receive Brave Souls original merch. (Players already subscribed to the newsletter are also eligible.)



Brave Souls Original Face Towel (10 winners)

Brave Souls Original Acrylic Phone Stand (30 winners) Brave Souls Original Bookmark (10 winners)

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Check Out a Campaign Celebrating the Release of BLEACH Soul Puzzle

Brave Souls x BLEACH Puzzle: Try Out Both Games Campaign

Get in-game rewards by achieving certain goals while playing both Bleach: Brave Souls and BLEACH Soul Puzzle.

Entry Period: Wednesday, September 25 to Thursday, October 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Period for Achieving Goals:

Wednesday, September 25 to Saturday, November 30 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

About BLEACH Soul Puzzle

App Store/Google Play



Official Website:



Official X Account:



Release Date: September 24, 2024

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:





iOS /AndroidTM/PC/PS4TM/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre:





3D Action

Price:





Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:













Official X Account:









@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:







Official YouTube Channel:





Official Instagram:









@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:













Official TikTok:





@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright:





© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot







© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store:

Google Play:



Steam:



PlayStation Store:



Nintendo eShop:



Xbox Store:



SOURCE KLab Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED