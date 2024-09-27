Russian Army Launches Missile Attack On Dnipro At Night, Destroys Industrial Facility
9/27/2024 2:09:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 27, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Dnipro.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.
“After midnight, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Dnipro. There is destruction on the territory of an industrial facility. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. No people were injured,” he said.
Lysak emphasized that at night Russian troops also attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community, using a kamikaze drone and heavy artillery. The infrastructure was damaged. No one was killed or injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 27, explosions were heard in Dnipro during an air raid alert.
