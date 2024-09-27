Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Faces Heavy Censorship, Needs To Make These 13 Changes Before Release

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' has been making headlines after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revising committee cleared the actor-turned-politician's film after facing several delays but with some modifications.



Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut plays former Prime Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency', which the 38-year-old also directed and co-produced.

| Kangana Ranaut is 'an asset for Congress': Netizens react

The CBFC issued a U/A certification, asking the filmmakers to implement 13 changes. These modifications include cuts, insertions and other changes, about scenes found objectionable by Sikh groups. The Certification Board on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that its revising committee had suggested some cuts before the film's release.

The committee recommended 13 modifications, including 6 insertions and 4 excisions. Furthermore, it asked for the removal of 'Sant' and 'Bhindranwale' words from a dialogue between two top political leaders, the deletion of phrases praising Bhindranwale, and the removal of certain visuals and dialogues targeting non-Sikhs.

| Kangana Ranaut is 'an asset for Congress': Netizens react

This comes after co-producer Zee Entertainment alleged that the Certification Board was“illegally” and“arbitrarily” withholding certification for the film. Responding to Zee Entertainment's plea. The Bombay High Court bench comprising Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla posted the matter for hearing on Monday, September 30.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the co-producer Zee Entertainment sought time to decide whether the modifications suggested should be made.

Responding to Zee Entertainment's plea, the CBFC said that the committee perused representations from Sikh groups and raised concerns over the community's portrayal in the movie trailer. Hence, it asked the producers to tone down certain scenes depicting Sikhs.



Justifying the reasons for granting a UA certificate to the film subject to some changes, the Certification Board said the film contained“scenes depicting political violence and unrest, along with mild references to atrocities against women.” Perhaps, the committee deemed the movie suitable for viewing under parental guidance.