Panamanian Sasha Nikyta Kam Takes One Day At A Time

Panamanian

Sasha Nikyta Kam, known on social for creating content about her work as a pilot, travels, beauty tutorials, as well as videos with her partner, shared with her followers that she is going through a tough situation. The Panamanian pilot and TikToker wrote on her Instagram, over the past few weeks, stories that she is going through a 'very intimate and deep' personal process.

I know I haven't given details, but as you have been able to see on a few occasions during this period, I have been open about how I have been feeling and where my heart is,” she wrote in white letters with a black background on the stories of her Instagram profile, where she has more than 200 thousand followers.

Sasha, on her Tiktok account, has more than 1.4 million followers.

“As someone who shares part of her life and day to day, I understand that my silence has generated doubts and concern.

I have always been very transparent with you,

sharing part of my happiness and the reality of the relationship I thought I had all these years.

As you can imagine, a breakup can cause a very big impact, and I am grateful for the private time I have had to process all this at my own pace,” reads one of her stories, published Wednesday, September 18.

“This process has been very shocking, but in these moments of pain and learning, I am trying to take one day at a time, and in each one, I find a ray of light among so much darkness... I thank everyone for their concern and good intentions... For my part, I will continue to take my space to heal and evolve in this new stage of my life.” Following this message, published in two stories, she added a third post where she appears in a photo from behind looking at the sky, which she accompanied with this message:“You know the desires of my heart.” She added an emoji of a bandaged heart to the phrase.

This week, on the social network X (formerly Twitter) Sasha's name

appeared in trending. Users on this social network tweeted about a possible infidelity towards her by her partner, who on several occasions appeared in her videos published on Tiktok and in photos on Instagram.

On her social network X,

Sasha, 30, wrote the following tweet:“My grandmother already knows and called me: 'Get up mommy, one of my granddaughters walks with her head held high.'”

Sasha, in addition to being a TikToker and influencer, is a pilot. A few months ago, she participated in one of the first galas of the television program

La Máscara, on the

TVN

channel.