Guyana Launch Global Biodiversity Alliance

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the launching of a Global Biodiversity Alliance, which seeks to unite biodiversity-rich countries to develop a scalable model for environmental protection.

President Ali announced this undertaking during his address to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held in New York, on Wednesday.

This ambitious initiative expands on Guyana's comprehensive Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, with the aim of developing innovative financing instruments for biodiversity preservation.

“We have preserved our biodiversity and know its value. We believe it is only fair and just that this global asset be monetised in a fair carbon market,” President Ali underscored.

The inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit will be hosted next year. It will focus on establishing a market for biodiversity credits, scaling biodiversity conservation debts swaps and accelerating biodiversity bonds.

The forum will pave the way for an establishment of a blueprint for biodiversity taxonomies, and promoting nature-positive action.

“We do not make this announcement by mere words.... These are real issues that Guyana is putting forward to address the global problem of biodiversity loss. We do not lecture. We lead by example without arrogance,” the president said. The nation's commitment to doubling its protected areas by December 2025, and achieving the ultimate global biodiversity target of 30 percent by 2030.

Guyana's rich biodiversity and forests cover 86 percent of Guyana, storing 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon, and sequestering more than 153 million tonnes annually.

The Guyanese president has urged the global community to act on its commitments, particularly in addressing biodiversity loss and climate change.

“ Each year, we make the annual pilgrimage to COP, filled with hope for tangible outcomes. And each year, we are regaled and renewed, unkept promises are the order of the day. This cycle of hope, followed by disappointment cannot continue,” he said

Addressing food security, president Ali highlighted the need for global leaders to take concerted action to address its root causes, and work to improve production and trade and emphasised that, alongside climate and food security, defending the territorial integrity of all states, regardless of their size or power is crucial.

The president voiced concerns about recent developments in Sudan, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Haiti and Palestine;

and underlined the inequalities faced by developing countries in major institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), calling for more inclusivity.

“These reforms must go beyond fair representation and ensure that the policies and practices of these institutions align with the developmental needs and aspirations of all countries,” said president Ali leading a high-level Guyanese delegation in New York, USA, where he will be engaged in several high-level discussions.

