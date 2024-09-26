State Department Confirmed Allocation Of $920 Million To Romania
9/26/2024 7:10:09 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States, as part of a program to provide financial
military assistance to foreign countries, provided Romania with a
loan in the amount of $920 million to modernize its armed forces,
Azernews reports.
"Romania is a valuable partner and ally of the United States in
NATO, and this significant loan agreement will further strengthen
NATO's eastern flank. Romania is conducting a large-scale program
of modernization of the armed forces, including purchases of
American military equipment, in particular Abrams tanks, and joint
production of ammunition," the document says.
The corresponding agreement was previously signed in Bucharest
by Romanian Finance Minister Marcel Bolot and Director of the
Office for Security Cooperation (Defense Security Cooperation
Agency) of the US Department of Defense Michael Miller.
