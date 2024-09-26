عربي


State Department Confirmed Allocation Of $920 Million To Romania

9/26/2024 7:10:09 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States, as part of a program to provide financial military assistance to foreign countries, provided Romania with a loan in the amount of $920 million to modernize its armed forces, Azernews reports.

"Romania is a valuable partner and ally of the United States in NATO, and this significant loan agreement will further strengthen NATO's eastern flank. Romania is conducting a large-scale program of modernization of the armed forces, including purchases of American military equipment, in particular Abrams tanks, and joint production of ammunition," the document says.

The corresponding agreement was previously signed in Bucharest by Romanian Finance Minister Marcel Bolot and Director of the Office for Security Cooperation (Defense Security Cooperation Agency) of the US Department of Defense Michael Miller.

AzerNews

