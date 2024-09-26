Direct Sales Startups LLC. To Focus On Network Marketing, Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Party Plan And Direct Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Craig A. Fleming Founder/CEO

Direct Selling Consultants Craig A. Fleming and Terrel Transtrum Launch Companies in 90 Days or Less

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Sales Startups LLC., the global leader in launching Direct Sales, Multi-Level Marketing (MLM), Marketing and Party Plan companies recently announced the formation of their new entity. Following on the footsteps of their release“Launch Smart-How To Build A Direct Sales Company” co-authors Craig A. Fleming and Terrel Transtrum are now designing and building the next generation Direct Sales models.“With technology now driving everything we do, we have had to adopt a whole new way of selling products, finding customers and building teams” said Terrel Transtrum.“Today's modern version of Direct Sales while still person to person has gone digital and people are able to build a business on their phones from anywhere in the world”.“For entrepreneurs looking to expand their distribution around the world with the potential to scale up quickly it is still the“Best Kept Secret” in America when it comes to distribution” said Craig A. Fleming Founder and CEO.To learn more about DIRECT SALES STARTUPS, visitAbout Direct Sales Startups LLC.Direct Sales Startups is a global leader in launching Direct Sales, Multi-Level Marketing (MLM), Network Marketing, Affiliate Marketing and Party Plan companies. Over the past 48 years they have developed the systems and processes that make up the“Best Practices” in getting to market quickly, on time and on budget. If you have a product or service that needs a story told in order to build maximum value, then come explore the world of Direct Sales.Investor Relations:407-489-3351Media Contact:Craig A Fleming...

