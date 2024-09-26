Enrich Enterprises, Inc. Acquires National Emblem, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Keystone Business Advisors served as exclusive M&A Advisor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enrich Enterprises is pleased to announce it has acquired the assets of National Emblem, Inc., a well-established and renowned of emblems, patches, and other specialty products. Enrich Enterprises Inc. will do business under the tradename National Emblem. terms were not disclosed.

“National Emblem's entrenched position, domestic and international capabilities, direct sales team, and reputation for rapidly producing the highest-quality emblems in the industry made this acquisition extremely attractive,” said Rich Rozycki, Chief Executive Officer of National Emblem.“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to take this storied business to new heights,” added Rozycki.

“Over the coming months, we intend to accelerate modernization of the company's business processes, product delivery, and customer experience,” said Erin Rozycki, National Emblem's Chief Administrative Officer.“This modernization effort will not only drive growth and efficiency but will also position National Emblem to deliver even more value to our customers.”

Keystone Business Advisors served as the exclusive M&A advisor to National Emblem for this transaction.“Through our diverse professional network and close work with National Emblem to understand their priorities and products, we were able to find the best match for both buyer and seller,” said Dave Richards, Managing Partner of Keystone Business Advisors.

“We are ecstatic that the business that has been in our family for over 50 years is going to another family,” said Milt Lubin, founder of National Emblem.“The Rozyckis' experience in operations and business will give National Emblem new energy to continue growing in today's marketplace.”

###

About Enrich Enterprises Inc.

Enrich Enterprises Inc., a California Corporation, was founded by Rich Rozycki and Erin Rozycki. Rich is a seasoned executive, having served in senior executive level, CEO and board of directors' positions. Erin is a licensed attorney and executive leader, with nearly two decades of experience negotiating and providing strategic advice on commercial transactions.

About National Emblem

National Emblem is a leading provider of emblems and patches to the automotive, professional sports, law enforcement, licensed collectibles, and fashion and apparel industries. For more than 50 years, National Emblem has supplied high-quality custom emblems to thousands of businesses throughout North America for brand recognition, identification, and decorative purposes.

About Keystone Business Advisors

Keystone Business Advisors is a Southern California-based full-service M&A advisory firm. Keystone specializes in managing the sale of privately owned California-based businesses with annual revenues of up to $100 million. The firm has completed over 250 transactions and has considerable experience in most industries including manufacturing, wholesale/distribution, service, e-commerce, software, IT, logistics, professional services and healthcare.

Dave Richards

Keystone Business Advisors

+1 805-370-5210

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.