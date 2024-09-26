Household Cleaners Market Report 2024: Increasing Awareness About Organic And Natural Cleaning Products To Drive Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Household Cleaners - Region-wise, LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The household cleaners market is a key segment of the home care industry, driven by increasing consumer focus on cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation. This market includes a wide variety of products used to clean surfaces, appliances, and spaces within homes, such as floors, countertops, kitchens, bathrooms, and more.The household cleaners market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.Download Free Sample Report:Here's an overview of the market:Market Segmentation:Product Type:Surface Cleaners: Includes multi-surface cleaners, specialized kitchen, and bathroom cleaners.Glass Cleaners: Used for windows, mirrors, and glass surfaces.Floor Cleaners: Designed for various types of flooring, such as wood, tile, and vinyl.Toilet Bowl Cleaners: Target bathroom sanitation, eliminating stains and odors.Specialty Cleaners: Designed for specific uses such as furniture polish, drain cleaners, etc.Formulation:Liquid Cleaners: Dominates the market for its ease of use and effectiveness.Powder Cleaners: Typically more abrasive and used for tougher cleaning jobs.Spray Cleaners: Growing in popularity due to convenience and targeted application.Wipes: A rising trend due to their convenience and pre-moistened format for quick cleanups.Application:Residential: Products used in homes, which is the largest application area.Commercial: Cleaners used in businesses, offices, schools, and other commercial settings.Distribution Channel:Supermarkets & Hypermarkets: Largest distribution channel due to easy availability.Online Retail: Growing rapidly as more consumers opt for convenience.Specialty Stores: Cater to premium and eco-friendly products.Convenience Stores: Small-format stores offering quick purchasing options.Key Market Trends:Increased Hygiene Awareness:Consumer focus on hygiene and sanitation has spiked since the COVID-19 pandemic, driving growth in the household cleaners market. Demand for disinfectants and antibacterial cleaners surged significantly and continues to remain high.Eco-friendly and Sustainable Products:A shift towards green and eco-friendly cleaning products, free from harmful chemicals like phosphates and parabens, is shaping consumer preferences. These products typically use plant-based ingredients, biodegradable packaging, and low-impact manufacturing processes.Brands like Seventh Generation, Method, and Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day have gained popularity in this segment.Innovation in Product Formulations:Multi-purpose cleaners and disinfectant sprays have become more popular as they simplify cleaning routines.Non-toxic and hypoallergenic formulas are also seeing increased demand, particularly among families with children and pets.Brands are focusing on creating formulations with fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to cater to health-conscious consumers.Premiumization and Specialty Cleaners:Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for high-quality cleaners that offer specialized benefits, such as premium fragrance options, superior germ-killing capabilities, and faster-acting formulations.Specialty cleaners, particularly those tailored to specific cleaning tasks like oven cleaners or leather polishes, are gaining traction.Sustainable Packaging:There is a push towards refillable containers and concentrated formulas to reduce plastic waste. Many brands are offering concentrated versions of cleaners that require consumers to dilute them at home.Refill stations in supermarkets are also becoming more common in certain regions.Procure Complete Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):E-commerce Growth:The rise of online platforms and direct-to-consumer sales has expanded the accessibility of a broader range of household cleaning products.Subscription services for recurring cleaning product purchases are becoming popular.Regional Insights:North America and Europe:These regions are mature markets where demand for green and sustainable cleaners is growing.Strict regulations around chemical usage in cleaners, particularly in the European Union, are pushing manufacturers to innovate with safer, more eco-friendly formulations.Enquire before buying:Asia-Pacific:The fastest-growing region due to urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of home hygiene.China and India are significant contributors to growth, driven by rapid urban population expansion and growing middle-class consumer bases.Latin America and the Middle East:Emerging markets with growth potential due to rising consumer focus on cleanliness and hygiene.The middle-class population's expansion is expected to drive growth, particularly in countries like Brazil and Saudi Arabia.Key Market Players:Procter & Gamble (P&G): Dominates the market with well-known brands like Mr. Clean, Dawn, and Swiffer.Unilever: Offers products under brands like Cif and Domestos.Reckitt Benckiser Group: Known for household cleaners like Lysol, Dettol, and Finish.S. C. Johnson & Son: Makers of Pledge, Windex, and Scrubbing Bubbles.Colgate-Palmolive: Offers brands like Ajax and Fabuloso.Leading Market PlayersChurch & Dwight Co. Inc.Colgate-Palmolive Co.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.Henkel AG & Co. KgaAKao Corp.Reckitt Benckiser Group PLCS. C. Johnson & Son Inc.The Procter & Gamble Company.Trending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry :-Sustainable Home Decor MarketHome Water Filtration Unit MarketDIY Home Décor Market

