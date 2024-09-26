(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Gaxos Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) , a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, has launched its cutting-edge artificial intelligence (“AI”) solution for game developers and publishers: Gaxos Labs. According to the company, Gaxos Labs is designed to enable game developers to accelerate the development process, enhance creativity and increase revenue - all through the lab's proprietary generative AI asset editor and Unity plugin along with its player-facing generative AI offering. Gaxos Labs features Gaxos's proprietary AI and integrates key AI-generation tools such as Dall-E, Stability and Meshy to offer a powerful development environment for game developers and publishers.

“Gaxos Labs is a new AI tool suite

that advances player customization and accelerates game development,” said Gaxos CEO Vadim Mats in the press release.“We've built these tools to support game developers and publishers by not only giving them an innovative way to increase productivity and empower creativity, but to generate revenue. With studios downsizing and being shuttered, it's more important than ever before that we find new solutions to increase topline revenue for game studios. With Gaxos Labs, developers can put the power of creation in the hands of their players, enriching their experience while also adding a new, streamlined way to increase revenue through an infinite possibility of cosmetics.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Gaxos Inc.

Gaxos isn't just developing applications, the company is redefining the human-artificial intelligence (“AI”) relationship. The company's offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. Gaxos is committed to addressing health, longevity and entertainment through AI solutions. For more information about the company, visit .

