Tinuiti Appoints Emerging Portfolio Managing Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrea Snyder, Managing Director, Emerging

Former GroupM Operations Lead to Head Tinuiti's Emerging Portfolio of Fast-Growing Challenger Brands, Rounding Out Agency's Managing Director Leadership Bench

- Diana DiGuido, Chief Client Officer at TinuitiNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing agency across the that matters most, today announced the appointment of Andrea Snyder as EVP, Managing Director, Emerging. She will report to Chief Client Officer Diana DiGuido.Snyder joins Tinuiti from GroupM's EssenceMediacom, where she was the North American Operations Lead overseeing the daily operations for The Coca-Cola account. She spearheaded transformational initiatives, guided a team of over 300 professionals, and was known for thinking creatively about media delivery and challenging conventional approaches.Diana DiGuido, Chief Client Officer at Tinuiti, said:“Andrea brings over two decades of experience managing complex accounts at various stages of maturity and growth. The makeup and breadth of our Emerging Portfolio clients align with her proven ability to build high-performing teams, making her a perfect fit. With the managing director leadership we have in place, we are well-positioned to deliver exceptional growth for our clients as we head into 2025.”As EVP and Managing Director, Snyder will oversee Tinuiti's Emerging portfolio, which includes fast-growing challenger brands, many of which are backed by private equity or venture capital. These brands prioritize technology expertise when selecting marketing partners and focus on deploying marketing dollars to directly generate customer and revenue growth. Tinuiti plays a crucial role in driving significant progress toward their revenue growth goals. Snyder will concentrate on overall retention and growth while also addressing the operational needs of the Emerging portfolio.Andrea Snyder, Managing Director, Emerging, said:“Tinuiti's esteemed reputation and commitment to innovation is part of what drew me here. I'm eager to leverage my experience in growing brands within fast-evolving markets to help our clients navigate new challenges, surpass business goals, and seize opportunities. Collaborating with such a forward-thinking team is an exciting opportunity, and I'm looking forward to driving impactful results together."Prior to GroupM, Snyder served as Managing Director, Northeast at Wpromote, where she led regional operations and managed the P&L for high-growth and emerging brands such as NBC Peacock, SoulCycle, Melissa & Doug, Mack Weldon, and Samsung. While at Wpromote, Snyder oversaw the delivery of performance campaigns for several emerging and growth-driven clients, including J.McLaughlin, Dynatrace, and KidKraft, guiding them through their next phase of growth, which involved securing additional funding, mergers and acquisitions, and going public. Snyder has also developed impactful marketing strategies for Ogilvy, Digitas, and Arnold.Snyder's addition follows a series of appointments earlier this year, including Gisela Germano Managing Director, Enterprise; Josh Brisco, Managing Director, Growth; and Simon Poulton as EVP, Innovation and Growth earlier this year.Across portfolios, leadership is leveraging the newly unveiled Bliss Point by Tinuiti -a suite of patented measurement technology designed to help marketers achieve the optimal level of investment to maximize impact and efficiency, effectively reaching the marketing Bliss Point. Announced on stage at Tinuiti Live in May, the agency's sold-out annual tentpole event, the agency also introduced its new brand positioning,“Hit Your Marketing Bliss Point,” and formally commemorated its 20th anniversary.About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel performance marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency's patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today's murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti's product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit .

Victoria Woodside

For Tinuiti

+19177149213 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.