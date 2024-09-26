Global Infrared Thermometers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infrared Thermometers Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The infrared thermometers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.06 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emergency preparedness measures, remote sensing applications, cost-effectiveness, travel and transportation, consumer acceptance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Infrared Thermometers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The infrared thermometers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and safety regulations, healthcare sector expansion, global health preparedness, increasing home use, demand in industrial and commercial sectors.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Infrared Thermometers Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Infrared Thermometers Market

Rising infectious diseases worldwide are expected to boost the growth of the infrared thermometer market going forward. Infectious diseases are illnesses caused by pathogens that enter the human body. Infrared thermometers are used as temperature measurement devices that allow for mass screening during infectious disease pandemics such as the current COVID-19 infections, severe acute respiratory syndrome, Ebola virus outbreak, and influenza A.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Infrared Thermometers Market Growth?

Key players in the market include OMRON Corporation, Braun GmbH, OMEGA Engineering Inc., HORIBA Ltd., PCE Deutschland GmbH, Weiss Instruments LLC, Thermomedics Inc., Microlife Corporation, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Fluke Corporation, Optris GmbH, Exergen Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, BPL Medical Technologies, Cardinal Health Inc. (formerly Medtronic), American Diagnostic Corporation, Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd., General Tools & Instruments LLC, Hioki E.E. Corporation, Etekcity Corporation, Extech Instruments Corporation, Flir Systems Inc., Helect Inc., HoldPeak Electric Co. Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Infrared Cameras Inc., Kizen LLC, Klein Tools Inc., Lasergrip Technologies LLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Infrared Thermometers Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the infrared thermometers market are focused on concentrating their efforts on innovating new solutions such as introducing Bluetooth-enabled infrared thermometers to gain a competitive edge in the market. Such innovative infrared thermometers are used to provide quick and accurate results and help patients automatically transmit the data to healthcare professionals.

How Is The Global Infrared Thermometers Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Handheld Infrared Thermometers, Pocket Infrared Thermometers, Fixed Mount Infrared Thermometers

2) By Measurement Points Type: Ear, Forehead, Multifunction

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Channels

4) By Application: Medical, Veterinary

5) By End User: Hospital and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Infrared Thermometers Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Infrared Thermometers Market Definition

An infrared thermometer is a sensor that comprises a lens that focuses infrared (IR) energy onto a detector, which transforms the energy into an electrical signal that can be displayed in temperature units after being corrected for variations in ambient temperature.

Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global infrared thermometers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on infrared thermometers market size, infrared thermometers market drivers and trends, infrared thermometers market major players and infrared thermometers market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Temperature Sensor Global Market Report 2024



Automotive Night Vision System Global Market Report 2024



Baby Thermometers Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.