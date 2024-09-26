Casualties Reported As Russians Attack Railway Station In Sumy Region
9/26/2024 10:09:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces this afternoon attacked the railway station in the town of Druzhba, Shostka district, Sumy region, with FPV drones, wounding three people.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"According to the investigation, on September 26, 2024, at around 13:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked the railway station with FPV drones in Druzhba, Shostka district. Three employees of the railway station were injured in the enemy attack," the post reads.
The Shostka District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.
The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators from the Shostka District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy Region.
