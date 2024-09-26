Justdial reports: 17% increase in travel related searches, Indians embark on new International adventures

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 25th September 2024: Indian travellers are increasingly turning to international destinations for their leisure and exploration needs. A recent analysis of consumer search trends by Justdial, India’s No.1 local search engine, has revealed a significant uptick in searches related to international travel, indicating a growing desire for diverse experiences.

The data spanning from January 2023 to August 2023 and January 2024 to August 2024 shows a substantial 17% increase in travel-related searches across India. Surprisingly, non-metro cities outpaced metro centres in terms of search activity, with a remarkable 129% increase in 2023 and 126% in 2024, indicating a growing interest in travel beyond major urban centres.

Several countries witnessed significant spikes in searches, including Israel (266%), the Gulf (105%), Europe (49%), Australia (47%), Japan (26%), Schengen (25%), and Turkey (23%). This demonstrates a growing desire among Indian travellers to explore diverse destinations around the world.

As Indian travellers explore a wider range of international destinations, the demand for professional guidance and comprehensive travel solutions has also surged. Among the most sought-after categories were travel agents, international travel agents, tour packages, and visa assistance. This indicates that travellers are seeking expert advice to navigate the complexities of international travel and ensure a seamless experience.

In 2024, searches of Visa assistance and tour packages for these foreign destinations were concentrated in specific regions. For instance, Israel was popular in Lucknow, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, while the Gulf was primarily searched in Mumbai. This regional preference highlights how travel interests vary across India, shaping localized demand for international destinations.

The growing interest in international travel, particularly to countries like Israel, despite recent news coverage, suggests a shift in consumer sentiment and a desire for unique experiences. This, coupled with the increasing number of Indian travellers exploring diverse destinations, indicates a positive outlook for the future of international tourism in India.





