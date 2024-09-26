Iranian, French Presidents Discuss West Asia Conflict

(MENAFN) During a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and French President Emmanuel addressed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.



Pezeshkian urged France to take a more active role in stopping the "crimes of the Zionist regime," highlighting the severe impact of Israeli aggression on Lebanon and the broader region. He warned that the situation could escalate further if these actions are not halted.

In response, Macron expressed that France "strongly condemns the aggression against Lebanon" and is actively working to exert pressure to end the violence. He reiterated France's commitment to de-escalation and achieving peace in the region.

Macron also called for the release of three French nationals currently detained in Iran due to their involvement in the 2022 riots. This meeting was the first between Macron and Pezeshkian since the latter took office.



